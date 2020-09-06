Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President, PM Modi to address Governors' Conference on National Education Policy

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy on Monday through video conference, the Prime Minister's Office said. The conference titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education' is being organised by the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: President Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020

President Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020 02:48

 President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on September 05. In the event, President said, "18 out of 47 winners of the award are women. Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to COVID-19. In such a situation, digital technology has key role...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Actor Raveena Tandon And Top School Principals On The New Education Policy - #Htcityspotlight [Video]

Actor Raveena Tandon And Top School Principals On The New Education Policy - #Htcityspotlight

Have you read through the New Education Policy 2020? Do you also have a lot of queries, doubts and questions to ask? Join this panel discussion with esteemed speakers including one of the most popular..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published
Students return to classrooms in England and Wales as unions rally against absence fines [Video]

Students return to classrooms in England and Wales as unions rally against absence fines

Education unions are calling for a temporary ban on school absence fines asthousands of pupils return to classrooms in England and Wales. Over a quarterof parents say they are not ready to send their..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards

Nation on Saturday remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion. Dhyan Chand's birth..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

President, PM Modi to address Governors' Conference on NEP 2020

 Titled "Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education", the conference is being organized by the Ministry of Education.
DNA


Tweets about this