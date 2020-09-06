President, PM Modi to address Governors' Conference on National Education Policy
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy on Monday through video conference, the Prime Minister's Office said. The conference titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education' is being organised by the...
President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on September 05. In the event, President said, "18 out of 47 winners of the award are women. Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to COVID-19. In such a situation, digital technology has key role...
Have you read through the New Education Policy 2020? Do you also have a lot of queries, doubts and questions to ask? Join this panel discussion with esteemed speakers including one of the most popular..
Education unions are calling for a temporary ban on school absence fines asthousands of pupils return to classrooms in England and Wales. Over a quarterof parents say they are not ready to send their..
