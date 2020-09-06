Global  
 

Kesavananda Bharati, seer whose Supreme Court case was genesis of 'basic structure', passes away

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 September 2020
Kesavananda Bharati, the head of Edaneer Math, died on Sunday in his ashram in Kerala’s Kasargod at the age of 79. ​He was the petitioner in the historic Supreme Court case ‘Kesavananda Bharati vs the State of Kerala (1973) 4A SCC 225’ which had introduced the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution.
