Lucknow reports highest 1,006 COVID-19 cases in 1 day
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Lucknow witnessed its highest one-day surge of Covid-19 cases with 1,006 cases reported from the Uttar Pradesh capital. Lucknow also saw 18 deaths on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh also recorded the highest single-day surge in the number of fresh cases with 6,692 people testing positive for Covid-19.
In view of rising coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown in cities. Streets were deserted in Hazratganj area with very few vehicles moving on roads on September 06...
Udhampur reported a spike of 72 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sep 05, taking the tally of total cases to 1962. District Administration has increased the rapid testing capacity over the past few days...