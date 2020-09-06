Global  
 

Lucknow reports highest 1,006 COVID-19 cases in 1 day

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Lucknow witnessed its highest one-day surge of Covid-19 cases with 1,006 cases reported from the Uttar Pradesh capital. Lucknow also saw 18 deaths on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh also recorded the highest single-day surge in the number of fresh cases with 6,692 people testing positive for Covid-19.

The previous single-day highest...
