Stop privatisation, save government jobs: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

IndiaTimes Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
"Today, the country is facing many disasters like the Modi government, one of which is unnecessary privatization. The youth want jobs but the Modi government is destroying employment and deposit capital by privatizing PSUs. For whom benefit? Just for the development of few 'friends' who are Modi ji's special. Stop Privatisation Save Govt Jobs," Gandhi tweeted.
