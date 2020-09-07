|
Stop privatisation, save government jobs: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
"Today, the country is facing many disasters like the Modi government, one of which is unnecessary privatization. The youth want jobs but the Modi government is destroying employment and deposit capital by privatizing PSUs. For whom benefit? Just for the development of few 'friends' who are Modi ji's special. Stop Privatisation Save Govt Jobs," Gandhi tweeted.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Lockdown a death sentence for India’s unorganised sector: Rahul Gandhi“The lockdown was an attack on labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers. It was an attack on our unorganised sector. We have to understand this. We all have to..
IndiaTimes
Lockdown not an attack on coronavirus, but on poor: RahulCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the lockdown was not an attack on coronavirus but on the poor people and proved to be a "death sentence" for the..
IndiaTimes
Govt selling country's assets 'shameful': Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of selling the country's assets to recover its economic losses and described as "shameful"..
IndiaTimes
Congress dissidents, loyalists agree to corner govt on China, economy and CovidThe Congress dissidents who call themselves reformists, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and surprise invitee Manish Tewari participated in the meeting chaired by..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this