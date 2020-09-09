|
Sudden lockdown proved to be death sentence for unorganised class: Rahul Gandhi
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Congress leader *Rahul Gandhi* on Wednesday said that the sudden lockdown that was induced in the wake of the coronavirus crisis has proved to be a death sentence for the unorganised class.
"The sudden lockdown proved to be a death sentence for the unorganised class. The promise was to end the corona in 21 days, but finished...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this