Sudden lockdown proved to be death sentence for unorganised class: Rahul Gandhi Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )





"The sudden lockdown proved to be a death sentence for the unorganised class. The promise was to end the corona in 21 days, but finished... Congress leader *Rahul Gandhi* on Wednesday said that the sudden lockdown that was induced in the wake of the coronavirus crisis has proved to be a death sentence for the unorganised class."The sudden lockdown proved to be a death sentence for the unorganised class. The promise was to end the corona in 21 days, but finished 👓 View full article

