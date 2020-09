You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rhea Chakraborty moves Mumbai court again, bail plea to be heard tomorrow



Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is Rhea's.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59 Published 4 days ago BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy



A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28 Published 5 days ago ‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur



Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:47 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier *Scaling new heights* A pet iguana created quite a buzz in Ballard Pier on Tuesday when it made an appearance with its owner, with passersby, like this man,...

Mid-Day 5 days ago





Tweets about this