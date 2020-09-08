Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai Police files abetment of suicide case after Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against Sushant's sisters

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The Mumbai Police on Monday filed an abetment of suicide case after actor Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint against *Sushant Singh Rajput*’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh.

Rhea had filed a fresh complaint against Priyanka, Meetu, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and some others for allegedly getting a bogus...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister is offence itself: Vikas Singh

Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister is offence itself: Vikas Singh 01:52

 Vikas Singh, Sushant's father's lawyer on September 07 held a press conference over Rhea Chakraborty's complaint that she filed against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh. He said that the complaint filed by Rhea is itself an offence because according to IPC act if someone files complaint to police for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai [Video]

Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai

The Shiv Sena IT Cell filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut over her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. The FIR was registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station

Actor Rhea Chakraborty left Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after more than 5 hours. Rhea has lodged a complaint to file an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and others for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Will initiate contempt of court proceedings if Mumbai Police take complaint forward SSR's family lawyer [Video]

Will initiate contempt of court proceedings if Mumbai Police take complaint forward SSR's family lawyer

Will initiate contempt of court proceedings if Mumbai Police take complaint forward SSR's family lawyer

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 06:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput case | FIR against late actor’s sisters for abetment of his suicide

 Charge comes less than 12 hours after actor Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant’s sisters
Hindu Also reported by •Bollywood Life

CBI to seek legal opinion on Rhea's FIR

 In a major twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Mumbai Police has registered Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR against the late actor’s sisters Priyanka...
IndiaTimes

Rhea Chakraborty files forgery case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh

 Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday (September 7) filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against the actor's sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar...
Zee News


Tweets about this