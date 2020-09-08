Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected, sent to 14-day judicial custody
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Bollywood actress *Rhea Chakraborty*, who was arrested after three days of tough grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The court also rejected her bail plea.
The 28-year-old actress was arrested in connection with its ongoing probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the...
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.