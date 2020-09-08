Global  
 

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Bollywood actress *Rhea Chakraborty*, who was arrested after three days of tough grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The court also rejected her bail plea.

The 28-year-old actress was arrested in connection with its ongoing probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the...
