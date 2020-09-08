Global  
 

Rhea was in love with a drug addict, says her lawyer after actress' arrest

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Minutes after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, her legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Manshinde slammed central agencies for "hounding" a lone woman "just because she was in love with a drug addict".

The Bollywood actress was arrested after a tough three-days of grilling...
News video: Sushant Death Case: Why did Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer say 'Rhea ready for arrest' | Oneindia News

Sushant Death Case: Why did Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer say 'Rhea ready for arrest' | Oneindia News 01:09

 As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea's lawyer today said that the 28 year old is ready for arrest. She said that Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch hunt and if loving some one is a crime, she...

