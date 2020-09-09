Kubbra Sait: Arrested by NCB, Rhea Chakraborty is still not a murderer

SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied



Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the court has also rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 7 hours ago

SSR death case: ED, CBI still probing, their findings will be alarming, says Bihar DGP



The DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "Three agencies are probing the matter. Let them do their job. Findings of NCB came to the fore, Rhea.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 9 hours ago