Kubbra Sait: Arrested by NCB, Rhea Chakraborty is still not a murderer

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Kubbra Sait slammed the 'media circus', after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress *Rhea Chakraborty* on Tuesday after three days of grilling in drugs probe linked to actor *Sushant Singh Rajput's death*, saying it has still not been proved that Rhea is a murderer. Kubbra tweeted, "May the universe give the parents of...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test 02:50

 Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka....

