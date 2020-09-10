Global  
 

BMC gives 7 days to designer Manish Malhotra to respond to 'unauthorised construction' notice

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a show-cause notice to designer Manish Malhotra for 'unauthorised construction' in his residential premises. "Under Section 351(1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 and as per the Notification dated April 4, 2013, it has been notified that Manish Malhotra has...
