Ajit Doval meets visiting French defence minister at Hyderabad House

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held a meeting with visiting French Defence Minister Florence Parly at Hyderabad House.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: France committed to Make in India initiatve: Florence Parly at Rafale ceremony

France committed to Make in India initiatve: Florence Parly at Rafale ceremony 05:02

 While speaking at the induction of five Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force, French Defence minister Florence Parly said India will have an edge over the entire region in defending its people with the induction of Rafale fighter jets. She said India and France are writing a new chapter in...

Ajit Doval Ajit Doval 5th NSA (National Security Advisor) of India

NSA Ajit Doval meets French Minister of Armed Forces [Video]

NSA Ajit Doval meets French Minister of Armed Forces

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on September 10 and Minister of the armed forces of Florence Parly met at Hyderabad House in the national capital. Minister Florence Parly was the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony held earlier today at Air Force Station, Ambala. The first five Rafale aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".The aircraft had arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. Parly said it is a great pride to see the first five Rafale jets inducted in time in the Indian Air Force despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
‘Happy to repeat Rafale aircraft order if Indian Air Force wants’: Dassault CEO [Video]

‘Happy to repeat Rafale aircraft order if Indian Air Force wants’: Dassault CEO

Dassault CEO Eric Trappier said he would be happy to repeat orders for Rafale aircraft if Indian Air Force wants. Trappier was speaking during the induction ceremony of Rafale jets. On Thursday, five Rafale aircraft were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF). Meanwhile, French Defence Minister Florence Parly met National Security Advisor (NSA). Doval and Parly met at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The French Defence Minister was invited for the induction of Rafale aircraft. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:21Published

National Security Advisor (India) National Security Advisor (India) executive officer of the National Security Council in India


Florence Parly Florence Parly French politician

Rafale a stern message to those eyeing our sovereignty: Rajnath Singh

 France’s armed forces minister Florence Parly, said with the induction of Rafale, in military terms, India will acquire a world-class capability that will give..
IndiaTimes

India, France decide to expand cooperation in Indian Ocean Region

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly on Thursday held extensive talks during which they vowed to step up cooperation in the..
IndiaTimes

Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour, Zero Hour for 30 minutes: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour, Zero Hour for 30 minutes: Rajnath Singh

While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour and Zero Hour for 30 minutes. We..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
'Invited French defence manufacturers to invest in India': Rajnath Singh [Video]

'Invited French defence manufacturers to invest in India': Rajnath Singh

While addressing at the joint press briefing on Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I had a fruitful discussion with Madam minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Rafale induction: 'India-France writing new chapter in defence ties', says Florence Parly [Video]

Rafale induction: 'India-France writing new chapter in defence ties', says Florence Parly

Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly on September 10 said that induction of Rafale jets is an achievement for both countries. Together both countries are writing a new chapter in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published

