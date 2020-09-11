COVID-19: Maharashtra's overall count inches closer to 10 lakh
Friday, 11 September 2020 () For the second consecutive day, *Maharashtra* on Thursday reported more than 23,000 new cases, including 2,371 in Mumbai, which has also been recording a spike in daily infections for the past few days. The daily record of fatalities in the city, however, remained steady at nearly 40, and with 448 more casualties, the state's...
Union minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on sero survey and increasing testing in Pune. Javadekar said that print and social media will notify people to not spit and wear masks. There would be fine of Rs..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published
Maharashtra Board declared class 12 result on Thursday. Students can check their marks on mahresult.nic.in. Overall success rate (freshers & repeaters) is 87.69% while freshers recorded a success rate..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published