Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Maharashtra's overall count inches closer to 10 lakh

Mid-Day Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
For the second consecutive day, *Maharashtra* on Thursday reported more than 23,000 new cases, including 2,371 in Mumbai, which has also been recording a spike in daily infections for the past few days. The daily record of fatalities in the city, however, remained steady at nearly 40, and with 448 more casualties, the state's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Sero survey, more antigen tests to be done in Pune': Prakash Javadekar [Video]

'Sero survey, more antigen tests to be done in Pune': Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on sero survey and increasing testing in Pune. Javadekar said that print and social media will notify people to not spit and wear masks. There would be fine of Rs..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published
Coronavirus cases in India breach 15 lakh mark, death toll soars past 34 thousand | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India breach 15 lakh mark, death toll soars past 34 thousand | Oneindia News

As India continues to record near-50,000 cases of coronavirus every single day as the country inches closer and closer to the peak of this pandemic. According to the morning bulletin by the Union..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published
Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69% [Video]

Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69%

Maharashtra Board declared class 12 result on Thursday. Students can check their marks on mahresult.nic.in. Overall success rate (freshers & repeaters) is 87.69% while freshers recorded a success rate..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this