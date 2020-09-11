Global  
 

Retired Indian Navy officer Madan Sharma beaten up for sharing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray`s satirical picture on social media: Watch

Zee News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The veteran Madan Sharma, living in Kandivali East Thakur Complex, was grievously injured and the entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera.
 Mumbai Police registered an FIR against a group of people for beating up a former Navy officer. The incident took place on September 9 in Mumbai. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

