Retired Indian Navy officer Madan Sharma beaten up for sharing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray`s satirical picture on social media: Watch
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The veteran Madan Sharma, living in Kandivali East Thakur Complex, was grievously injured and the entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
Watch: Former Navy officer thrashed in Mumbai 01:02
Mumbai Police registered an FIR against a group of people for beating up a former Navy officer. The incident took place on September 9 in Mumbai. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.
