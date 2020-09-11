Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending Entertainment News Today – Rhea reportedly names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta as fellow drug users, Kangana says she doesn't have money to renovate her demolished office

Bollywood Life Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Surbhi Chandna and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rajnath Singh launches Aero Show 2021 website: All you need to know [Video]

Rajnath Singh launches Aero Show 2021 website: All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the website of Aero India 2021, which will be held between February 3-7, 2021. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launched the website of @AeroIndiashow..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published
Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty denied bail by a Mumbai court, will stay in jail|Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty denied bail by a Mumbai court, will stay in jail|Oneindia News

BJP's Bengal chief made a bizarre remark at a public rally on Thursday. Dilip Ghosh claimed that Corona is gone, Mamata Banerjee was only pretending the virus is around and imposing lockdowns for the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published
'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links [Video]

'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

Kangana ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman spoke on alleged drug links. "I was giving an interview when I came to know that my name is coming up. I was scared and I felt very disappointed for my name..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta to the NCB as fellow drug users?

 Rhea Chakraborty has apparently told the Narcotics Control Bureau that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta are allegedly drug users
Bollywood Life

SSR case: Sara, Rakul Preet under NCB scanner

 Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta are under Narcotics Control Bureau scanner after Rhea Chakraborty confessed that the three actresses...
IndiaTimes

Trending Entertainment News Today: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, Kangana Ranaut's legal notice, Tenet soars at the box office

 From Rhea Chakraborty being arrested and the CBI probing why Sushant Singh Rajput contacted a lawyer after his ex-manager, Disha Salian, committed suicide to...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this