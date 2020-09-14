Google Doodle thanks Coronavirus helpers

94,372 new cases take India's COVID tally to 47.54 lakh



Coronavirus cases continue to mount in the country as 94,372 fresh infections were added to the 2nd highest COVID-19 tally in the world on September 13. Total cases in India are now 47,54,357 which include 9,73,175 active patients and 37,02,596 people who have recovered from the deadly virus which have claimed the lives of 78,586 people after 1,114 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,71,702 COVID-19 samples were conducted on September 12, pushing the testing figure till yesterday at 5,62,60,928.

