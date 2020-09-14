|
Google Doodle thanks Coronavirus helpers
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Google on Tuesday shared a doodle for the second time to express gratitude towards people who have been combating the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the forefront. Earlier the same doodle had been released in April to thank coronavirus helpers.
Google Doodle Temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages to commemorate holidays and events
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Google American technology company
