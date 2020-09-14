Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Doodle thanks Coronavirus helpers

IndiaTimes Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Google on Tuesday shared a doodle for the second time to express gratitude towards people who have been combating the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the forefront. Earlier the same doodle had been released in April to thank coronavirus helpers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Doodle Temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages to commemorate holidays and events


Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Victoria's devastating new virus statistic

 A new Federal Government report has revealed a snapshot of Covid-19 outbreaks and revealed Victoria's devastating new statistic. The national snapshot of..
New Zealand Herald
B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai amid COVID-19 [Video]

B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at Juhu, outside a studio for dubbing of her upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Nora Fatehi was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Sonali Bendre posed for shutterbugs outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Sussanne Khan was also snapped outside the same salon. She was seen wearing corona shield to prevent herself from the contagious disease.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
94,372 new cases take India's COVID tally to 47.54 lakh [Video]

94,372 new cases take India's COVID tally to 47.54 lakh

Coronavirus cases continue to mount in the country as 94,372 fresh infections were added to the 2nd highest COVID-19 tally in the world on September 13. Total cases in India are now 47,54,357 which include 9,73,175 active patients and 37,02,596 people who have recovered from the deadly virus which have claimed the lives of 78,586 people after 1,114 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,71,702 COVID-19 samples were conducted on September 12, pushing the testing figure till yesterday at 5,62,60,928.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Google Google American technology company

Google Groups rolling out redesign that includes improved mobile site

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A Google Groups Material Design revamp that’s been in beta for several months will become the default for..
The Verge

Microsoft snubs Apple’s olive branch to cloud gaming: ‘a bad experience for customers’

 Apple issued new App Store rules earlier today, permitting game streaming services like xCloud or Stadia to exist on iOS or iPadOS with a big catch. Apple wants..
The Verge

New Nest Thermostat hits FCC with 60GHz radar, hinting at Pixel 4-style Project Soli gestures

 Photo by Jake Kastrenakes / The Verge

Google appears to have a new Nest Thermostat in the works, according to new FCC documentation. It could be..
The Verge

Motorola stealth launches the Moto G9 Plus in Brazil

 Image: Motorola

Motorola has quietly released its new budget phone, the Moto G9 Plus, in Brazil. As leaks previously mentioned, the new smartphone..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Local student wins Doodle for Google contest [Video]

Local student wins Doodle for Google contest

Local student wins Doodle for Google contest

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:48Published
Cresthill Middle School student in competition to win Google Doodle award [Video]

Cresthill Middle School student in competition to win Google Doodle award

An eighth grader at Cresthill Middle School in Highlands Ranch is vying to become one of five finalists for a Google Doodle competition after winning the state competition.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @TOIIndiaNews: Google Doodle thanks Coronavirus helpers https://t.co/fkWBFlehzZ 15 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Google Doodle thanks Coronavirus helpers https://t.co/fkWBFlehzZ 15 minutes ago

mashakurahmad

MASHKUR Google doodle series pays tribute to those involved in the battle against COVID-19 Thank you: Coronavirus helpers t… https://t.co/bSh00q79iT 3 hours ago

SAHILRKHAN3

SAHIL R KHAN COVID-19: Google Doodle thanks all coronavirus helpers https://t.co/R48yEjZpA2 7 hours ago