Kangana Ranaut requests Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to get her justice — watch video

'Over for us': As Kangana Ranaut meets Governor, veiled threat by Shiv Sena



After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that..

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28 Published 9 hours ago