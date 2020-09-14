Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana Ranaut requests Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to get her justice — watch video

Bollywood Life Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut met the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari yesterday. She shared the video and pictures of her visit to the governor's office on her social media handle. Scroll down to read the whole story...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kangana Ranaut meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai 02:22

 Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli arrived at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Sep 13. Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met to the Governor at his office. After meeting, Kangana Ranaut said, "I had meeting with his excellence, Governor Bhagat Singh...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Over for us': As Kangana Ranaut meets Governor, veiled threat by Shiv Sena [Video]

'Over for us': As Kangana Ranaut meets Governor, veiled threat by Shiv Sena

After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:28Published
Watch: Kangana Ranaut meets Governor amid tussle with Maharashtra govt [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut meets Governor amid tussle with Maharashtra govt

Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:06Published
Kangana Ranaut slams Maha govt over attack on ex-Navy officer [Video]

Kangana Ranaut slams Maha govt over attack on ex-Navy officer

Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Maharashtra government over beating an ex-Navy officer. She shared the video message on social media platform Twitter and said, "Maharashtra government's terror and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel meet Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari; requests 'justice be given to me'

 Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, amidst escalating tension between...
Mid-Day

Kangana meets Maha guv, hopes for justice

 Actress Kangana Ranaut, whose office in Bandra was partially demolished by BMC, recently met the Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan to...
IndiaTimes

Ramdas Athawale: Kangana must get justice

 Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and has demanded that Kangana Ranaut should be compensated for the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this