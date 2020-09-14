Kangana Ranaut requests Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to get her justice — watch video
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Kangana Ranaut met the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari yesterday. She shared the video and pictures of her visit to the governor's office on her social media handle. Scroll down to read the whole story...
Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli arrived at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Sep 13. Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met to the Governor at his office. After meeting, Kangana Ranaut said, "I had meeting with his excellence, Governor Bhagat Singh...
After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that..
Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable..
