Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Making false excuses to hide Congress's failures: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hits back at Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Rahul Gandhi is making false excuses to hide his party's failures, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday after the Congress leader alleged that the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement and the AAP were propped up by the RSS-BJP to subvert democracy and bring down the UPA government.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sanjay Singh writes letter to RS Chairman after UP govt registers 13 cases against him

Sanjay Singh writes letter to RS Chairman after UP govt registers 13 cases against him 01:42

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to Chairman of Rajya Sabha after Uttar Pradesh government registered 13 cases against him. The leader alleged that there was "corruption" in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 management by the BJP-led...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sanjay Singh (Indian politician) Sanjay Singh (Indian politician) Indian social activist (born 1972)

Sedition case filed against me for exposing UP govt: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

 AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said a case of sedition has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh after he exposed the corruption and scams taking place..
IndiaTimes
‘I may be in jail soon’: Sanjay Singh slams Yogi govt over sedition case [Video]

‘I may be in jail soon’: Sanjay Singh slams Yogi govt over sedition case

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government during a statement in the Rajya Sabha. He slammed the sedition case that has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged caste based survey in the state. The survey was allegedly conducted to study people’s perception f the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. He has been asked to appear before the police on 20th of September in connection with the case. Sanjay Singh said that how can any member of the upper house of Parliament be anti-national. He said he could be in jail in the next few days and slammed the Uttar Pradesh and the Central government. The Aam Aadmi Party MLA said that the government is indulging in politics of hatred. Sanjay Singh had earlier also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of buying critical equipment at inflated rates amid the Covid pandemic. He also made a personal jibe against Yogi Adityanath. Watch the full video for all details on the case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published
Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’ [Video]

Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’

A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:38Published

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for neglecting healthcare staff who test positive for Covid-19

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Central govt and accused it of neglecting healthcare staff who tested positive for..
IndiaTimes

'Black' ordinances of Centre fatal attack on farming community: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the agriculture ordinances rolled out by the centre as "black" ordinances and said that these are a fatal attack on..
IndiaTimes

Aam Aadmi Party Aam Aadmi Party Political party in India

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues [Video]

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues

Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi lashed out at opposition for creating ruckus over passing of two crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha. He accused them of murdering the democracy and insulting people's mandate. Joshi said, "Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge to this."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published
DMK, CPI(M), Congress to oppose new agri bills in Rajya Sabha [Video]

DMK, CPI(M), Congress to oppose new agri bills in Rajya Sabha

The opposition parties are going to oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha today. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliamment (MP), TKS Elangovan said, "This bill is anti-farmer, we will definitely oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha". "Government is throwing the farmers at the mercy of co-operates. We are opposed to these bills," said KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament. "This is very clear that this government's motive is to destroy our farmers and help the corporate sector. Our party has decided to oppose agriculture bills. Government has to reconsider the bills, at least they should have sent it to select committee," Congress MP KC Venugopal

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Congress releases scathing report on Boeing 737 Max

 In a newly released report on Boeing’s 737 Max, congressional investigators heavily criticized the airplane manufacturer for ignoring blatant flaws in its..
CBS News
Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote [Video]

Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote

Martin Vizcarra denied corruption and interfering in an investigation into government contracts awarded to a friend.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Farm bills: Bhupender Yadav calls opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha 'shameful act' [Video]

Farm bills: Bhupender Yadav calls opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha 'shameful act'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav lashed out at opposition's behavior in the Rajya Sabha, earlier in the day on September 20 during the discussion of the agriculture bills. Yadav called it a shameful act and demanded an apology for the misconduct. Bhupender Yadav said, "It is unfortunate, especially tearing the ruling book, breaking the mic, standing on the tables, what kind of behavior is this, what kind of democracy is it? They should apologies for their misconduct in the house. It is a shameful act."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
12 opposition parties moved no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman: Ahmed Patel [Video]

12 opposition parties moved no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman: Ahmed Patel

Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ahmed Patel attacked BJP-led Modi government saying that farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. "This day will go down in history as 'black day'. The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. 12 opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman," said Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJP's longstanding ally, urges President not to sign farm Bills

 "Please stand by the farmers, `kisan mazdoors`, `aarhtiyas` (agents), labourers and Dalits," Badal said in a statement.
DNA
Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president [Video]

Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president

BJP president of Kerala, K Surendran on September 20 said that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a "very dirty" communal politics in the gold smuggling case and he is trying to cover up the smuggling case. He said, "CM Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a very dirty communal politics in the gold smuggling case. He said y'day that Holy Quran and sentiments of minority (Muslims) are the main issues in Kerala. He is trying to cover up the smuggling case with Holy Quran."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

United Progressive Alliance Indian political Alliance

India Against Corruption movement, AAP propped by RSS-BJP to bring down UPA govt: Rahul Gandhi

 Rahul Gandhi cited AAP founder member and civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan's reported claim that the movement was to a large extent supported and propped by..
IndiaTimes

India Against Corruption Anti-corruption movement in India

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Digvijaya Singh congratulates Harsimrat Kaur for resigning from govt in support of farmers [Video]

Digvijaya Singh congratulates Harsimrat Kaur for resigning from govt in support of farmers

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 18, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh spoke on agriculture bill. He said, "Congress government had made Agricultural Produce Market Committee..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’ [Video]

Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’

A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:26Published
Govt feels only they can speak in support of Army: Congress Dy leader on party's walkout from LS [Video]

Govt feels only they can speak in support of Army: Congress Dy leader on party's walkout from LS

Congress MPs walked out from Lok Sabha demanding discussion on India-China border issue on September 15. Congress Deputy Leader, Gaurav Gogoi on Congress' walk out said, "Our leader AR Chowdhury wanted..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

DMK, other UPA allies stage protest demanding cancellation of NEET
newKerala.com

India Against Corruption movement, AAP propped by RSS-BJP to bring down UPA govt: Rahul Gandhi

 Rahul Gandhi cited AAP founder member and civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan's reported claim that the movement was to a large extent supported and propped by...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

Alagiri holds BJP-AIADMK responsible for NEET

 The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president said NEET was not implemented until 2014 when the UPA was in power, and that only the BJP-led NDA had passed a law in...
Hindu


Tweets about this

GauravR_Mishra

गौरव आर मिश्रा🚩/Gaurav R Mishra🚩 Hawala dealer Jain tells ED his role in Rs 250 crore UPA era pulses scam | India News – Times of India https://t.co/vwTfVKd1Me 3 days ago

pramodkd5

Pramod Dhal RT @TOIIndiaNews: Hawala dealer Jain tells ED his role in Rs 250 crore UPA era pulses scam https://t.co/liOA1YOZ4S 3 days ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Hawala dealer Jain tells ED his role in Rs 250 crore UPA era pulses scam https://t.co/liOA1YOZ4S 3 days ago