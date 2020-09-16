|
Development of Ayurveda should be made a national mission: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The Ayurveda Education and Research Institute Bill was passed in Parliament on Wednesday. During the discussion on the bill, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra stressed the need to further promote Ayurveda in the world.
