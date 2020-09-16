Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Development of Ayurveda should be made a national mission: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra

DNA Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The Ayurveda Education and Research Institute Bill was passed in Parliament on Wednesday. During the discussion on the bill, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra stressed the need to further promote Ayurveda in the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Vande Bharat Mission: 'Air India hai to Hindustan hai', TMC MP compliments govt

Vande Bharat Mission: 'Air India hai to Hindustan hai', TMC MP compliments govt 03:03

 While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Rajya Sabha MP, Dinesh Trivedi spoke on Vande Bharat Mission and Air India. He said, "I must compliment government for bringing back a lot of Indians from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission. And...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Subhash Chandra Subhash Chandra Indian billionaire media baron

Development of Ayurveda should be made national mission: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

 The Ayurveda Education and Research Institute Bill was passed in Parliament on Wednesday. During the discussion on the bill, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra..
DNA
Last respects paid to Amar Singh at his Delhi residence [Video]

Last respects paid to Amar Singh at his Delhi residence

The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh have been kept at his residence in the national capital. SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra paid their last respect to articulate politician. He passed away on August 01 at the age of 64 at the hospital in Singapore. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital for several months.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Ayurveda Ayurveda Alternative medicine with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent

Rajya Sabha passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

 The bill seeks to merge three institutes, which will be called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, in Jamnagar, Gujarat which will be given the..
IndiaTimes

Parliament nod to Bill for giving 'national importance' tag to Gujarat Ayurveda institutes

 Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to accord the status of an institution of national importance to a Jamnagar-based cluster of Ayurveda institutes. The Bill..
IndiaTimes
Ludhiana IRS officer, a nature lover, increasing forest cover with Ayurveda twist [Video]

Ludhiana IRS officer, a nature lover, increasing forest cover with Ayurveda twist

Ludhiana based IRS officer Rohit Kumar who enjoy spending time with nature, has come up with a unique plan to save the environment and increase the green cover through his micro-forest initiative. He has planted 75 trees so far and the National Green Tribunal and the Municipal Corporation have asked him to plant 300 more trees. He aspires to plant 1000 woods in a year. Ancient Indian plants like Banyan, Peepal, Amla, Neem and Triveni have been planted in the forest. million students are expected to sit for the exams.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Opposition demands restoration of status quo ante of April on LAC with China

 Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha asked the government on Thursday to restore status quo ante as on April this year on the India-China border. ​​Cutting..
IndiaTimes

Sanjay Raut questions Arjun Ram Meghwal's endorsement of 'Bhabhiji Papad'

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacked 'some Rajya Sabha MPs' for raising questions over Maharashtra government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that..
DNA
China continues to illegally occupy 38,000 sq kms in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh [Video]

China continues to illegally occupy 38,000 sq kms in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 17 said in Rajya Sabha that China claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh. "China continues to be in illegal occupation of approx 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in PoK to China," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published
India can get COVID vaccine early next year: Health Minister in Rajya Sabha [Video]

India can get COVID vaccine early next year: Health Minister in Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha said that the government is hopeful that by start of next year, vaccine will be available in India. "Under PM's guidance, an expert group is looking at it and we have advanced planning in place," said Harsh Vardhan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues [Video]

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues

Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published
Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income' [Video]

Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income'

As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said that the legislations were farsighted and would help boost farm income quickly, apart from attracting investment in the sector. Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest at Govindpuri Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

PM Modi took two loans from AIIB where China is largest stakeholder: Congress

 "Yesterday, the government admitted in Parliament that they took the first instalment of $500 million from China-based (AIIB) Bank on May 8 and another $750..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post [Video]

BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post

Rajya Sabha will elect its Deputy Chairman on the first day of the Monsoon Session on September 14. National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) Manoj..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Country stood by Army irrespective of whose govt is at Centre, will always do it: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Country stood by Army irrespective of whose govt is at Centre, will always do it: Sanjay Raut

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 14, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Parliament. He said, "The entire country..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
Monsoon session: Sanitization work underway in Parliament premises [Video]

Monsoon session: Sanitization work underway in Parliament premises

Sanitization work was being undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of monsoon session on September 14. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this

Shahid19192003

Shahid RT @srivatsayb: Yesterday, Govt confirmed in LS that four days after Galwan attack, Govt took a $750 million loan from Beijing based, Chine… 2 minutes ago

harshit_ind

Harshit RT @ttindia: The Narendra Modi government has formally confirmed that India took two loans totalling $1,350 million (Rs 9,202 crore) from t… 2 minutes ago

ShuchiParashar3

Shuchi✨ RT @PencyS: Press statement issued by Mr @Pawankhera & Dr @NasirHussainINC Two shocking revelations expose the lies & hypocrisy of Modi l… 10 minutes ago

sonyjamesv

@sonyjamesv RT @snapnchat: India received $2.5 Billion from WB to fight Covid19. India took loans totalling $1.35 Billion from the Chinese bank. Modi… 16 minutes ago

SabariDeeps

sabari krishnan RT @jamewils: The Narendra Modi government has formally confirmed that India took two loans totalling $1,350 million (Rs 9,202 crore) from… 17 minutes ago

Salimkh61482657

Salim Bijalikhan RT @srivatsayb: Jawaharlal Nehru fought but lost Lal Bahadur Shastri fought and won Indira Gandhi fought and won 56-inch Modi surrendere… 22 minutes ago