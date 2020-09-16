Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19, goes into 'self-isolation'
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After testing positive for the deadly virus, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has gone into 'self-isolation'. He has requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow the required protocols and get themselves tested for...
