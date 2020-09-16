Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19, goes into 'self-isolation'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After testing positive for the deadly virus, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has gone into 'self-isolation'. He has requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow the required protocols and get themselves tested for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again, earlier admitted for post Covid-care

Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again, earlier admitted for post Covid-care 01:00

 Nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS last night. He was earlier admitted to the national capital's top hospital for post Covid-care after he had tested positive for coronavirus. On August 2 when he was taken to private...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Explain how lockdown prevented 14 to 29 lakh Covid cases: Anand Sharma [Video]

Explain how lockdown prevented 14 to 29 lakh Covid cases: Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma lashed out at the Modi government over the handling of the Covid crisis and raised several questions over Union Health’s minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement on the issue..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning [Video]

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Covid-19: 17 MPs test positive as the Monsoon session of the Parliament begins | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: 17 MPs test positive as the Monsoon session of the Parliament begins | Oneindia News

Seventeen members of Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session started this morning. The Lok Sabha members were tested at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, isolates himself

 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive and has isolated himself. The minister informed about this development on micro-blogging site Twitter.
DNA

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive, isolates himself

 The Minister of Road Transport and Highways has requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow required protocols.
Zee News

Ladakh BJP MP Namgyal tests Covid-19 positive in UT, advised quarantine

 BJP MP Namgyal urged all those who had come in contact with him over the last few days to go for self-isolation and undertake Covid-19 test. He participated in...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this