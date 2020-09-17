Narendra Modi turns 70: From 70 kg laddoo to oximeter, here's how BJP is marking the day
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on Thursday, there has been an elaborate weeklong initiative during which the BJP's national President down to the level of an ordinary cadre in a gram panchayat, has been engaged in what the saffron party calls 'Seva Saptah'.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at a temple in Coimbatore on September 16. The laddoo was later distributed among the locals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 on September 17.
Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi lit earthen lamps and made rangolis on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17. Several social initiatives are being..
On the eve of 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70 Gas stoves, loans, and insurance schemes were distributed in slum areas at thousand lights in Chennai. BJP Tamil Nadu general secretary..
'Seva Saptah' is being celebrated by the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. As part of the celebration, 70 New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers were felicitated..