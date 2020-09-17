Global  
 

PM Modi improved lives of 60 crore poor citizens: Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
What the Congress could not do for the poor in its 70 -year rule, Modi did it in five years, Shah said while greeting the prime minister on his 70th birthday, and wished for his long life so that he can "serve the nation".
