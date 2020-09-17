Mumbai: Section 144 imposed in the city from midnight till September 30
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed Section 144 under the CrPC from midnight to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The order issued by DCP Operations will be applicable in Mumbai city up to September 30, according to a post.
