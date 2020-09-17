Global  
 

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from government in protest against farm bills

Zee News Thursday, 17 September 2020
Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday (September 17) evening resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills tabled in the two Houses of Parliament. About the lone Shiromani Akali Dal's minister in the Narendra Modi government, her party announced in Lok Sabha today that Harsimrat Kaur will resign from the government.
