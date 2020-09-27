Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai: Shiv Sena, Akali Dal stood by the BJP through thick and thin, says Sanjay Raut

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, on Sunday welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) decision to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.



"Both parties (#SS & SAD) stood by #BJP through thick & thin, while others have joined when...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut

Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut 02:16

 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis [Video]

Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai. The development had set off..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published
Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis [Video]

Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on September 27 clarified speculations revolving around meeting with Shiv Sena's Leader Sanjaya Raut and said that Raut..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Farmers playing big role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Farmers playing big role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat | Oneindia News

Prime minister Narendra Modi, 'Mann ki Baat', Shiromani Akali Dal, National Democratic Alliance, Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party, Akali quits NDA, Narcotics Control Bureau, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this