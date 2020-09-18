PM Narendra Modi inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar, dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 18) inaugurated several rail projects in Bihar and dedicated Kosi rail mega bridge to nation. "New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects related to 'Namami Gange' in Bihar via video-conferencing. He inaugurated Beur Sewage Treatment Plant in Patna and Karmalichak Sewage Treatment Plant. These two projects will benefit 8 lakh people with total sewage...