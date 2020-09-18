Global  
 

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar, dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation

Zee News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 18) inaugurated several rail projects in Bihar and dedicated Kosi rail mega bridge to nation. "New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects," said PM Modi. 
