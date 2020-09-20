Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shashi Tharoor slams Centre's COVID-19 management strategy

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Hitting out at the central government for its "mismanagement" in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Centre to become more transparent in its functioning and recognise the "follies" of the current approach.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha on a discussion under Rule 193 on pandemic during...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: We failed to manage both COVID and economy: Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha

We failed to manage both COVID and economy: Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha 01:43

 Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on September 20 hit out at the Central government over the COVID-19 handling and management of the economy. "We have the worst of both worlds. We have neither managed to limit the spread of the virus nor have we managed to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EJ Espresso: Centre calls 10,000 troops back from J&K; Kangana takes jibe at Deepika [Video]

EJ Espresso: Centre calls 10,000 troops back from J&K; Kangana takes jibe at Deepika

Centre is calling 10,000 troops back from J&K. Tharoor and BJP MP spar over Facebook row. Over 1.8 crore salaried people have lost jobs since April. And Kangana takes a jibe at Deepika for her..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:53Published
EJ Espresso: Tharoor, BJP MP spar over FB row; Kangana takes jibe at Deepika [Video]

EJ Espresso: Tharoor, BJP MP spar over FB row; Kangana takes jibe at Deepika

Centre is calling 10,000 troops back from J&K. Tharoor and BJP MP spar over Facebook row. Over 1.8 crore salaried people have lost jobs since April. And Kangana takes a jibe at Deepika for her..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:53Published
Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules [Video]

Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules

From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Tharoor slams Centre's Covid management strategy
newKerala.com


Tweets about this