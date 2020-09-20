Shashi Tharoor slams Centre's COVID-19 management strategy

Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Hitting out at the central government for its "mismanagement" in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Centre to become more transparent in its functioning and recognise the "follies" of the current approach.
While speaking in the Lok Sabha on a discussion under Rule 193 on pandemic during...
Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on September 20 hit out at the Central government over the COVID-19 handling and management of the economy. "We have the worst of both worlds. We have neither managed to limit the spread of the virus nor have we managed to...