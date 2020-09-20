Shashi Tharoor slams Centre's COVID-19 management strategy

Video Credit: ANI - Published 1 week ago We failed to manage both COVID and economy: Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha 01:43 Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on September 20 hit out at the Central government over the COVID-19 handling and management of the economy. "We have the worst of both worlds. We have neither managed to limit the spread of the virus nor have we managed to...