Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lok Sabha passes three crucial Bills on labour laws, with Opposition absent

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three crucial labour law bills with voice vote in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's labour reform initiatives. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; and the Code on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Amid protests over farm bills, Modi govt raises MSP of six rabi crops

Watch: Amid protests over farm bills, Modi govt raises MSP of six rabi crops 04:31

 Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent. The announcement was made by Agriculture Minister...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pakistan flies drones across LoC at night to drop AK-47s for terrorists | Oneindia News [Video]

Pakistan flies drones across LoC at night to drop AK-47s for terrorists | Oneindia News

The Jammu and Kashmir police has said that Pakistan is using drones to dump weapons like AK-47s across the Line of Control at night, revealing that Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, three AK magazines..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published
Farmers protest against Kangana Ranaut over ‘terrorist’ remark | farm bill row [Video]

Farmers protest against Kangana Ranaut over ‘terrorist’ remark | farm bill row

Farmers in Punjab protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘terrorist’ remark. Farmers alleged that Kangana used foul words against them. Farmers burned effigies of the ‘Queen’..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published
Rajya Sabha MPs end protest, RS Deputy Speaker Harivansh on 1-day fast|Oneindia News [Video]

Rajya Sabha MPs end protest, RS Deputy Speaker Harivansh on 1-day fast|Oneindia News

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has declared a one-day fast till tomorrow, expressing anguish over opposition attacks in parliament during the vote on the government's farm bills. Harivansh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Lok Sabha takes up three labour codes amid boycott by opposition

 The labour reforms that are being undertaken by the government will prove to be a milestone for the welfare of workers, labour minister Santosh Gangwar said in...
IndiaTimes

Lok Sabha passes three labour code bills, Rajya Sabha to take them up today

 Amid boycott from major opposition parties, including Congress, Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three important labour code bills — the Occupational Safety, Health...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this