Lok Sabha passes three crucial Bills on labour laws, with Opposition absent
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three crucial labour law bills with voice vote in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's labour reform initiatives. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; and the Code on...
Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent. The announcement was made by Agriculture Minister...
The Jammu and Kashmir police has said that Pakistan is using drones to dump weapons like AK-47s across the Line of Control at night, revealing that Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, three AK magazines..