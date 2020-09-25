Remembering Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 104th birth anniversary

5 new ministers inducted in Manipur Cabinet, 6 dropped



Amidst protest from some fellow BJP MLAs, a major reshuffle in Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led coalition government took place on September 24 by dropping six cabinet ministers and inducting five new MLAs including two ex-MLAs who had resigned from the Congress party. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by BJP's vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and BJP North East general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal. "This kind of reshuffling is normal in politics. Whatever I'm doing is with blessing of central leaders. I hope we can work more for development," says CM N Biren Singh The two ex- MLAs inducted as ministers today are Okram Henry Singh and Oinam Lhukhoi Singh. Both were Congress MLAs who had resigned from the state assembly and joined the BJP in August this year. The other three inducted as ministers in the government are MLAs Sorokhaibam Rajen, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and Vungzagin Valte. All three are from the BJP. One more cabinet seat is still yet to be filled as six cabinet ministers have been removed from the government.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published on January 1, 1970