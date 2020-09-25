After COVID-19, Manish Sisodia diagnosed with Dengue; condition stable
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, already receiving treatment for Covid-19 disease, was on Thursday diagnosed with Dengue. However, his health condition is stable, a top official from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, in which Sisodia is admitted, informed. Sisodia was diagnosed with Dengue while...
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Wednesday. Sisodia had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14. The 48-year-old AAP leader has been admitted to state-run LNJP Hospital. Sisodia was being treated for the viral contagion in home isolation. After testing...
From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published