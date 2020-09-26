Plasma administered to Manish Sisodia after his health deteriorated
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was administered plasma at the Max Hospital in Saket after his health condition deteriorated on Friday, sources at the Deputy CM's office told IANS. A doctor at Max informed that the blood platelet count of Sisodia is meagre. However, his health is improving after the administration...
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Wednesday. Sisodia had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14. The 48-year-old AAP leader has been admitted to state-run LNJP Hospital. Sisodia was being treated for the viral contagion in home isolation. After testing...
