Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bengaluru has become epicentre of terror activities: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

IndiaTimes Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed on Sunday and said he had requested Union home minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Tejasvi Surya urges HM Shah to set up permanent division of NIA in Bengaluru

Tejasvi Surya urges HM Shah to set up permanent division of NIA in Bengaluru 02:59

 Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to set up permanent division of National Investigative Agency (NIA) over recent "anti-India activities"." On August 11, there was an incident...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tejasvi Surya Tejasvi Surya Member of Lok Sabha from Bangalore

BJP announces new national office bearers [Video]

BJP announces new national office bearers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced names of the party's national office bearers on September 26. Reorganization in party comes a day after announcement of Bihar assembly elections. Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party. Tejasvi Surya appointed Yuva Morcha President.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published
Bengaluru violence: Tejasvi Surya on Congress-SDPI link; says 'make rioters pay' [Video]

Bengaluru violence: Tejasvi Surya on Congress-SDPI link; says 'make rioters pay'

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejashwi Surya has said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa should confiscate properties of rioters and use it to compensate the loss to public property during the recent violence in the city. The MP said that this should be the rule across the nation and those who indulge in vandalism should be made to pay. He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused it of giving political & ideological support to the SDPI. Surya further urged the state government to probe how such a huge crowd could gather in such a short time with petrol bombs and said that the guilty should be given the harshest punishment. 3 people were killed and 60 cops were injured when an unruly mob turned violent over social media posts allegedly made by a Congress MLA's nephew. The rioters had vandalised the DJ Halli police station and also attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Reddy. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:13Published

Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India

In two days, NIA ‘cracks’ Bengaluru riots case, arrests ‘key plotter’

 Two days after it took over the probe into the mob violence that rocked Bengaluru on August 11, 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches..
IndiaTimes
CITU stages protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws [Video]

CITU stages protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws. Earlier, while talking on the amendments, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said, "Yesterday, three-bills passed (in Rajya Sabha) which gives salary security, public security and health security to labours. By these bolls labours will get minimum wage, appointment letter, salary in a fixed time, same salary for men and women, free checkups and one-time allowance for migrant labour in one year. New code also included the inclusion of new labours." He also slammed opposition for staying absent from Rajya Sabha while labour reforms bills were discussed. The Rajya Sabha on September 23 passed three Labour Code Bills for the welfare and protection of the workers. These bills were already passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (September 22).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

No intention of joining hands with Shiv Sena: Devendra Fadnavis

 Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the..
IndiaTimes

CAG report highlights failure of J&K govt in proper implementation of MGNREGA in 2016-17

 The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has highlighted the failure of the previous PDP-BJP government in the proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi..
IndiaTimes

Jaswant, an upright politician and trusted associate of Vajpayee

 An army officer-turned-politician, Jaswant Singh, a founding member of the BJP, was a trusted associate of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and established a reputation of..
IndiaTimes

National Investigation Agency National Investigation Agency Federal investigative agency in India

SC refuses to entertain bail plea by activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Elgar case

 The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking bail to lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case..
IndiaTimes

More people in WB working for al-Qaeda: NIA

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has arrested six al-Qaeda terrorists from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, has found that more people in the..
IndiaTimes

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Leh delegation withdrew boycott of LAHDC elections after meeting HM Shah: Kiren Rijiju [Video]

Leh delegation withdrew boycott of LAHDC elections after meeting HM Shah: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State for Minority Affairs and for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju over the meeting of Ladakh delegation with Home Minister Amit Shah said that the delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections. Rijiju informed, "Government of India is open to discuss protection available under Sixth Schedule of Constitution of India while looking into issues related to Ladakh people. Delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of the ensuing election."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

Without Northeast, India's culture is incomplete: Amit Shah

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that northeastern culture is the jewel of Indian culture and without northeast, India and Indian culture are..
DNA

Home minister meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UT

 Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting here with the public representatives of Ladakh and discussed various issues concerning the union..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Japan, India And The World: The Significance Of Yoshihide Suga As Prime Minister – Analysis

Japan, India And The World: The Significance Of Yoshihide Suga As Prime Minister – Analysis By Dr Sandip Kumar Mishra* Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned from his post earlier this month due to health reasons; shortly after becoming the longest...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh condole

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. The Prime Minister remembered the role played by Singh, which...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsKhaleej TimesJapan Today

Lebanon: Crisis Deepens As Prime Minister-Designate Adib Quits After A Month

Lebanon: Crisis Deepens As Prime Minister-Designate Adib Quits After A Month By Najia Houssari Lebanon lost its third prime minister in eight months on Saturday when Mustapha Adib resigned after Iran-backed factions sabotaged his...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Tweets about this

ketan72

Ketan Home minister Amit Shah meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UT https://t.co/hNLhSpeUt9 8 hours ago

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Home minister meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UT Read--https://t.co/WfuRfLNyfi http… 9 hours ago

airnews_bang

AIR News Bangalore RT @airnewsalerts: Home Minister Amit Shah meets former Members of Parliament Thupstan Chhewang and Thiksay Rinpoche along with former Mini… 20 hours ago

Manoranjangha14

Manoranjan ghadai RT @PBNS_India: Home Minister Amit Shah meets public representatives of Ladakh at his official residence; several issues and demands were d… 21 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Home minister meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UT Read--https://t.co/WfuRfLNyfi https://t.co/J7Val2Xnd9 21 hours ago

RajatRaj7639587

Rajat Raj RT @DDNewslive: Home Minister @AmitShah meets public representatives of #Ladakh at his official residence; several issues and demands were… 22 hours ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Home minister meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UT https://t.co/08uXMn3ar6 22 hours ago