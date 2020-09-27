|
Bengaluru has become epicentre of terror activities: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed on Sunday and said he had requested Union home minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tejasvi Surya Member of Lok Sabha from Bangalore
BJP announces new national office bearers
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55Published
Bengaluru violence: Tejasvi Surya on Congress-SDPI link; says 'make rioters pay'
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:13Published
Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India
In two days, NIA ‘cracks’ Bengaluru riots case, arrests ‘key plotter’Two days after it took over the probe into the mob violence that rocked Bengaluru on August 11, 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches..
IndiaTimes
CITU stages protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
No intention of joining hands with Shiv Sena: Devendra FadnavisFormer Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the..
IndiaTimes
CAG report highlights failure of J&K govt in proper implementation of MGNREGA in 2016-17The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has highlighted the failure of the previous PDP-BJP government in the proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi..
IndiaTimes
Jaswant, an upright politician and trusted associate of VajpayeeAn army officer-turned-politician, Jaswant Singh, a founding member of the BJP, was a trusted associate of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and established a reputation of..
IndiaTimes
National Investigation Agency Federal investigative agency in India
SC refuses to entertain bail plea by activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Elgar caseThe Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking bail to lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case..
IndiaTimes
More people in WB working for al-Qaeda: NIAThe National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has arrested six al-Qaeda terrorists from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, has found that more people in the..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Leh delegation withdrew boycott of LAHDC elections after meeting HM Shah: Kiren Rijiju
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31Published
Without Northeast, India's culture is incomplete: Amit ShahUnion Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that northeastern culture is the jewel of Indian culture and without northeast, India and Indian culture are..
DNA
Home minister meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UTUnion home minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting here with the public representatives of Ladakh and discussed various issues concerning the union..
IndiaTimes
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this