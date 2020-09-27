Bengaluru has become epicentre of terror activities: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru violence: Tejasvi Surya on Congress-SDPI link; says 'make rioters pay'



BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejashwi Surya has said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa should confiscate properties of rioters and use it to compensate the loss to public property during the recent violence in the city. The MP said that this should be the rule across the nation and those who indulge in vandalism should be made to pay. He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused it of giving political & ideological support to the SDPI. Surya further urged the state government to probe how such a huge crowd could gather in such a short time with petrol bombs and said that the guilty should be given the harshest punishment. 3 people were killed and 60 cops were injured when an unruly mob turned violent over social media posts allegedly made by a Congress MLA's nephew. The rioters had vandalised the DJ Halli police station and also attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Reddy. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:13 Published on January 1, 1970