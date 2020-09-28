Farm bills: Youth Congress workers set tractor ablaze near India Gate, 5 detained

Sandeep Uniyal RT @knowthenation: Punjab Youth Congress members set a tractor ablaze outside India Gate to mark protests against Farm Bills. They were hea… 6 minutes ago Ved Tatrari Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans https://t.co/JjdQioD1uU 12 minutes ago jafar ali RT @GargiRawat: 5 people have been held for the tractor protest at India Gate. Punjab Youth Congress live streamed the protest, 5 people ha… 27 minutes ago IMAranha RT @thewire_in: A tractor was set on fire near the India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning by members of the Indian Youth Congress, as protes… 51 minutes ago Gargi Rawat 5 people have been held for the tractor protest at India Gate. Punjab Youth Congress live streamed the protest, 5 p… https://t.co/ZSBQg0MfSu 1 hour ago Himalayan Mail Punjab Youth Congress workers set tractor ablaze at India Gate to protest farm bills #FarmerProtest #indiagate… https://t.co/30Qxx8Kqz1 1 hour ago United News of India Punjab Youth Congress workers set tractor ablaze at India Gate to protest farm bills #FarmerProtest #indiagate… https://t.co/zngVLBjri1 2 hours ago