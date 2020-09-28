Global  
 

Farm bills: Youth Congress workers set tractor ablaze near India Gate, 5 detained

Mid-Day Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
A day after President Ram Nath Kovind signed the Agriculture Bills and made them laws, the Punjab Youth Congress workers on Monday set ablaze a tractor in the high security India Gate area to protest against the contentious legislation. The Delhi Police detained five people involved in the incident.

About 10-15 Punjab Youth...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate

Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate 02:06

 Punjab Youth Congress workers set ablaze a tractor at India Gate on Sep 28 as they were protesting against farm reforms and other issues. Later, 5 people, residents of Punjab were detained in connection with the protest and burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi. Union Minister Dharmendra...

