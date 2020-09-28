Farm bills: Youth Congress workers set tractor ablaze near India Gate, 5 detained
Monday, 28 September 2020 () A day after President Ram Nath Kovind signed the Agriculture Bills and made them laws, the Punjab Youth Congress workers on Monday set ablaze a tractor in the high security India Gate area to protest against the contentious legislation. The Delhi Police detained five people involved in the incident.
