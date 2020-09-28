MP: UP police car carrying gangster Feroz Khan overturns, accused dies on the spot

It was a scuffle: MP ADGP on viral video showing him thrashing his wife



Madhya Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police, Purushottam Sharma, on September 28 reacted on the viral video in which he was seen thrashing his wife at his residence in Bhopal. He said that it's a family issue not a crime, and he gives complete freedom to his wife Priya Sharma and son Parth Sharma to take legal action against him. Sharma denied the allegations of thrashing his wife by saying that it was a scuffle not beating. "I am not a criminal or a violent person," he asserted.

