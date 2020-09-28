|
MP: UP police car carrying gangster Feroz Khan overturns, accused dies on the spot
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh Police car carrying gangster Feroz Khan, who was absconding for six years, met with a road accident and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The accused died on the spot.
