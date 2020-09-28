Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MP: UP police car carrying gangster Feroz Khan overturns, accused dies on the spot

DNA Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh Police car carrying gangster Feroz Khan, who was absconding for six years, met with a road accident and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The accused died on the spot.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Chinese con artist pretends to be car owner and asks for compensation after vehicle is scratched

Chinese con artist pretends to be car owner and asks for compensation after vehicle is scratched 00:47

 A con artist pretended to be the owner of a car which was scratched by another vehicle and asked for compensation from the motorist in eastern China. The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Nanjing in Jiangsu Province on September 11, shows a silver car scratching a white car while parking. A man...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Feroz Khan (actor) Feroz Khan (actor) An Indian actor, film editor, producer and director in the Hindi film industry.


Uttar Pradesh Police Uttar Pradesh Police Law enforcement agency of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh

COVID-19: UP Police penalise people not wearing masks in Meerut [Video]

COVID-19: UP Police penalise people not wearing masks in Meerut

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, UP Police penalised people who were found to be not wearing masks on September 28 in Meerut. Buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) were also checked, to look for violators. Meanwhile, the total number of active coronavirus cases in UP stands at 55,603.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Notorious robber arrested in Prayagraj [Video]

Notorious robber arrested in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Police have nabbed a person in connection with robberies in Prayagraj. Police have also seized looted jewelries, stolen motorbike and a weapon. One motorcycle has also been seized by police.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

It was a scuffle: MP ADGP on viral video showing him thrashing his wife [Video]

It was a scuffle: MP ADGP on viral video showing him thrashing his wife

Madhya Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police, Purushottam Sharma, on September 28 reacted on the viral video in which he was seen thrashing his wife at his residence in Bhopal. He said that it's a family issue not a crime, and he gives complete freedom to his wife Priya Sharma and son Parth Sharma to take legal action against him. Sharma denied the allegations of thrashing his wife by saying that it was a scuffle not beating. "I am not a criminal or a violent person," he asserted.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

MP: DG rank officer assaults wife after she catches him at another woman's house, video captured on CCTV

 A shocking video has come to light where a DG rank officer can be seen beating and assaulting his wife in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place after the man's..
DNA
Women carve hill to pave way for water into pond in MP [Video]

Women carve hill to pave way for water into pond in MP

Group of women in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand set an example by carving hill to pave a way for water into pond. Water scarcity pushed residents of Angrotha village to work tirelessly with hand tools. After 18 months of hard work, they achieved success. Women group is also known as 'Jal Saheli' of Bundelkhand.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Guna district Guna district District of Madhya Pradesh in India


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: 10-ft-long python on Mumbai highway causes traffic jam, rescued [Video]

Watch: 10-ft-long python on Mumbai highway causes traffic jam, rescued

A 10-feet-long python was seen slithering across Mumbai’s Eastern Express Highway. The python caused a heavy traffic jam at the highway on September 21 as car drivers and motorcyclists stopped to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:18Published
Delhi: Suspected ISIS operative arrested with IEDs after encounter [Video]

Delhi: Suspected ISIS operative arrested with IEDs after encounter

A suspected operative of Islamic State has been arrested by special cell of Delhi Police. The man was arrested after a shootout in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area late on Friday. Police said that they have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this