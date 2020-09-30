Global  
 

Special CBI court acquits all in Babri demolition case

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict 01:12

 Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict today (September 30) in Babri Masjid demolition case. Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing.

Kalyan Singh Kalyan Singh Indian politician

Babri Demolition Case Verdict: All 32 accused acquitted including Advani, Joshi, Uma, Kalyan Singh

 The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition case in Ayodhya. All accused have been acquitted including..
DNA

Babri demolition case: How many years can court sentence, if Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati found guilty

 There are a total of 32 accused in the Ayodhya Babri demolition case, including BJP veteran LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan..
DNA

Babri verdict: BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

 BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court on..
IndiaTimes
Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details [Video]

Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details

A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused in the case. Ram Temple Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das and general secretary Champat Rai are also among the accused in the case. The verdict in the criminal case relating to the demolition comes months after PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This after a Supreme Court verdict in November 2019 had ordered that the disputed site in Ayodhya be given to the Hindu site for construction of a temple and had asked the government to provide an alternative site to the Muslim side for building a mosque. The Supreme Court had however called the demolition illegal. In April 2017, the top court had asked the special court to conduct day-to-day hearings and complete the trial within two years. The court was also given extensions and when the special judge sought more time the deadline had been extended to 30th September. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

Babri Masjid Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992

BREAKING: CBI acquits LK Advani, MM Joshi & others in Babri Masjid demolition case

 The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition case in Ayodhya. All accused have been acquitted.
DNA
Babri Masjid demolition case: 'We will accept the verdict', say accused [Video]

Babri Masjid demolition case: 'We will accept the verdict', say accused

Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case today (September 30). Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. One of the accused Ramji Gupta said, "Whatever the verdict the court will give, we will welcome it". "What we did was for Ram, we will see what happens and we will accept it," said another accused Prakash Sharma.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

L. K. Advani L. K. Advani Former Deputy Prime Minister of India

Babri mosque: India court delivers key verdict on mosque demolition

 Former deputy PM LK Advani, 92, was among those charged over the 1992 destruction of the Babri mosque.
BBC News

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

