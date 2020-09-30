|
Special CBI court acquits all in Babri demolition case
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.
|
|
|
