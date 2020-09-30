PIL in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape and murder
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI probe or SIT investigation under a sitting or former Supreme Court or High Court judge in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.
The PIL has been filed by social activist Satyama Dubey and advocates...
Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the...
