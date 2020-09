Unlock 5: Cinema halls to reopen from Oct 15 with 50 per cent seating capacity Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

As COVID-19 cases in India crossed 62 lakh on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 5.0, which will be into effect from October 1 to October 31, 2020.







Govt of India issues new guidelines for 'Re-opening'; cinema halls/ multiplexes/ swimming pools used for training of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this