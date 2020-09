You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local bars say first week after reopening at 50% capacity was successful



Kyle Cebull owner of Millennial Brewing Company and Raimond Aulin owner of Indigo Room as well as The 86 Room tells us how well the business has been since reopening at 50% capacity last Monday. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:38 Published 1 week ago Farah Khan offers mask to photographer; Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan spotted



Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted among others. Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Pali hill and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago Gov. DeSantis meets in Fort Myers to discuss increasing restaurant capacity



The state's top business regulator has announced that bars can reopen next week. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:11 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this