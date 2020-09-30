Is it a crime to be daughter of poor family? Sonia Gandhi slams UP govt for 'indifference' over Hathras case

AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case



The members of All India Students' Association (AISA), held protest at India Gate over Hathras alleged gang-rape case. A protester said, "Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the victim's body without family's consent. The actions against Dalit have been increased and the administration of Uttar Pradesh is supporting them." Protesters raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim'. They also demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

