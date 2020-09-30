|
Is it a crime to be daughter of poor family? Sonia Gandhi slams UP govt for 'indifference' over Hathras case
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Sonia Gandhi alleged that the issue was sought to be hushed up while referring to the victim as "Hathras' Nirbhaya".
Hathras
Sonia Gandhi
2012 Delhi gang rape and murder
