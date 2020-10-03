Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS forensic body hints at suicide, not murder

Mid-Day Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder, sources said on Saturday. The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case 01:04

 On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5 months. Speaking to mediapersons, Deshmukh said, "People are waiting since last 1.5 months to see...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister [Video]

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
Daily Punch: Did Rhea Chakraborty Meet Sushant Singh Rajput On June 13? [Video]

Daily Punch: Did Rhea Chakraborty Meet Sushant Singh Rajput On June 13?

Sushant Singh Rajput death case flared up once again as BJP’s Mumbai secretary claims that there are eyewitnesses who have seen Rhea with the actor on the night of June 13. He said he is ready to..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:57Published
Amid politics over Sushant’s death, actor’s father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Amid politics over Sushant’s death, actor’s father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The meeting comes as the opposition parties have been accusing the ruling BJP-JDU combine of politicising the actor’s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

AIIMS Forensic team rejects murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, CBI to probe 'abetment to suicide' angle

 The AIIMS forensic panel which was set up to assist the CBI in the medical investigation into the death of Sushant has ruled out murder claims, reportedly. 
Zee News


Tweets about this