Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS forensic body hints at suicide, not murder
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder, sources said on Saturday. The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the...
On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5 months. Speaking to mediapersons, Deshmukh said, "People are waiting since last 1.5 months to see...