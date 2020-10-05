|
SpiceJet to start non-stop flights from Delhi, Mumbai to London Heathrow from this date
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch non-stop flights connecting the key metros of Delhi and Mumbai with London's Heathrow airport starting December 2020.
