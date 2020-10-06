West Bengal slipping into a 'mafia raj' state like UP, Bihar, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee's government, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday (October 5) questioned the law and order situation in the state and said that Bengal is becoming a 'Mafia-raj' state just like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dilip Ghosh's made this statement a day after after BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead in front of a police station.
