Mumbai: Why is government rejecting insurance claim of fallen COVID warriors, ask IMA Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Stop insulting Corona Warriors." The Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra branch has come down heavily on the state health department for being silent on the Rs 50 lakh health insurance coverage, which has been rejected to private doctors.



The IMA Maharashtra has threatened a state-wide protest if the government fails to... Stop insulting Corona Warriors." The Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra branch has come down heavily on the state health department for being silent on the Rs 50 lakh health insurance coverage, which has been rejected to private doctors.The IMA Maharashtra has threatened a state-wide protest if the government fails to 👓 View full article

