Mumbai: NGO steps in to help families of COVID-19 martyrs

Even as the families of 58 doctors, who died while treating COVID-19 patients, wait for the Rs 50 lakh insurance amount promised by the government, a Mumbai-based charitable trust has decided to help five of the families financially for the next six months.



This comes just four days after mid-day published a report... Even as the families of 58 doctors, who died while treating COVID-19 patients, wait for the Rs 50 lakh insurance amount promised by the government, a Mumbai-based charitable trust has decided to help five of the families financially for the next six months.This comes just four days after mid-day published a report 👓 View full article

