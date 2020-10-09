Global  
 

COVID-19: India's cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.19 per cent

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Thirty-five states and Union territories in the country are performing more than 140 COVID-19 tests per day per million population, while 22 states and UTs have COVID-19 positivity rate less than the national average, the health ministry said on Thursday. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.19 per cent, it said. The...
