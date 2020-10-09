COVID-19: India's cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.19 per cent
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Thirty-five states and Union territories in the country are performing more than 140 COVID-19 tests per day per million population, while 22 states and UTs have COVID-19 positivity rate less than the national average, the health ministry said on Thursday. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.19 per cent, it said. The...
India has reached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic with the tally soaring past the 63 lakh mark, 86,821 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths were recorded in the..
India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62-lakh mark with 80,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country now has 62,25,764 total cases of coronavirus, including..