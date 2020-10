RBI retains repo rate at 4%, reverse repo at 3.35% Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Persistently high inflation fanned in part due to supply side disruptions along with seasonal factors led the Reserve Bank of India to maintain the key lending rates.



Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank in its penultimate meet for 2020, decided to maintain the repo rate -- or short-term lending... πŸ‘“ View full article

