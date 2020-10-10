Global  
 

Last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan to take place in Patna today with full state honours

DNA Saturday, 10 October 2020
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites will be held Saturday afternoon, October 10 with full state honours.
 A wave of grief swept across the Bihar, as mortal remains of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan reached LJP office in Patna on October 09. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met LJP chief Chirag Paswan at the LJP office. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in Delhi on October 08. The 74-year-old...

Delhi, his second home, bids farewell to Paswan

 Life came to complete halt around 5 pm at 12 Janpath on Friday where former Union minister and prominent dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan lived for more than three..
IndiaTimes
Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and other members of the family paid tribute to him, after his mortal remains were brought to Patna. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.

Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to Delhi airport. The mortal remains will be flown to Patna in Bihar. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ram Vilas Paswan residence in New Delhi to pay his last respects to the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader who died yesterday. PM Modi was accompanied by senior BJP..

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in Delhi. Several other politicos arrived at Paswan's residence to pay..

DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimes

Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Mid-Day


