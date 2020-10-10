Last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan to take place in Patna today with full state honours

Chirag Paswan bids adieu to father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna



Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and other members of the family paid tribute to him, after his mortal remains were brought to Patna. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.

