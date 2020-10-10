Modi government now left with only 1 representative from NDA allies after Ram Vilas Paswan's death
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () Following the death of LJP leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the Union Cabinet is left with no representation from NDA allies, while Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India (RPI) is the only member in the Union Council of Ministers from an ally party in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Arvind Sawant (Shiv...
