Modi government now left with only 1 representative from NDA allies after Ram Vilas Paswan's death

Mid-Day Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Following the death of LJP leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the Union Cabinet is left with no representation from NDA allies, while Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India (RPI) is the only member in the Union Council of Ministers from an ally party in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Arvind Sawant (Shiv...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

 The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was present outside AIIMS along with other party workers.

