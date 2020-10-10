Modi government now left with only 1 representative from NDA allies after Ram Vilas Paswan's death

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan reaches LJP office in Patna



A wave of grief swept across the Bihar, as mortal remains of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan reached LJP office in Patna on October 09. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met LJP chief Chirag Paswan at.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 4 hours ago Chirag Paswan bids adieu to father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna



Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and other members of the family paid tribute to him, after his mortal remains were brought to Patna. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24 Published 11 hours ago Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to be flown to Patna shortly



Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to Delhi airport. The mortal remains will be flown to Patna in Bihar. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 16 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Athawale sole representative of NDA allies in Modi govt after Paswan's demise Following the death of LJP leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the Union Cabinet is left with no representation from NDA allies, while Ramdas Athawale of...

IndiaTimes 17 hours ago





Tweets about this