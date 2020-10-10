MS Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter gets rape threats on social media after CSK's loss to KKR
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () In a disturbing incident, *Mahendra Singh Dhoni*'s five-year old daughter received rape threats from social media trolls following *Chennai Super Kings*' loss to *Kolkata Knight Riders* (KKR) on Tuesday night.
CSK failed to chase a 168-run target, losing the game to KKR by 10 runs.
A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, filming the act and posting the video on social media in Gujarat's Navsari. The incident came into light when neighbours saw video and confronted the minor girl. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. against the...
We're taking a deep dive into an old but re-emerging social media platform Triller. The app regained popularity as the future of TikTok in the U.S. was placed in the balance as the Trump administration..
A Class XII boy from Mundra in Kutch was detained for allegedly giving rape threats to former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News