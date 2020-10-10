Global  
 

MS Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter gets rape threats on social media after CSK's loss to KKR

Mid-Day Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
In a disturbing incident, *Mahendra Singh Dhoni*'s five-year old daughter received rape threats from social media trolls following *Chennai Super Kings*' loss to *Kolkata Knight Riders* (KKR) on Tuesday night.

CSK failed to chase a 168-run target, losing the game to KKR by 10 runs.

Dhoni's wife, *Sakshi*, got the threats on...
