Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham starrer ropes in THIS former Bigg Boss contestant as the villain
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 also features Divya Khosla Kumar and will hit the screens in Eid 2021.
Santosh roped in for Satyameva Jayate 2
Santosh Shukla, who featured in 'Bigg Boss 6' and made his Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer, 'Jai Ho', has been roped in to play one of the baddies...
IndiaTimes
